Hearthstone patch paves the way for August’s Titans expansion set

Hearthstone’s 145-card Titan set is due to arrive on the scene this August 1st, and as with any major Blizzard drop, you know that there’s always a pre-patch that paves the way for the coming expansion.

And so it is with Patch 27.0 , which is landing in Hearthstone this Tuesday. In addition to getting a lot of stuff ready to go for Titans, this update adds two Paladin aura cards to the core set, shoves in a few more quest rewards for battlegrounds, ends the old Duels season, and kicks off a new Arena season.

Blizzard also announced that the beta for the new Twist format is ending on July 31st in preparation for an official launch in September.

The Titans expansion includes the new Titan and Forge keywords, the return of the Magnetic keyword, a new reward track, and an Ulduar Grand Championship event.