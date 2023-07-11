Cozy MMO Palia will hit closed beta August 2, open beta August 10 – here’s how to sign up

As the cozy MMO trend continues to heat up, Singularity 6’s Palia is angling to be at the forefront, and that means it’s pushing along into closed beta on PC in just a few weeks starting on August 2nd, then open beta August 10th.

“A new IP from Singularity 6, Palia is a first-of-its-kind community sim multiplayer title that offers a unique blend of community building, adventure, and relaxation in a world that players can call home,” the studio says.

“Palia builds on beloved community sim gameplay mechanics, such as farming, crafting, player and housing customization, and quest exploration by adding a meaningful story, as well as progression and social systems akin to what’s typically seen in MMO games. These multiplayer mechanics, such as a persistent shared-world and an evolving world story, are streamlined to put a greater emphasis on community engagement and developing meaningful in-game connections. Players will work together to hunt, fish, garden, forage, and more as they unravel the secrets of Palia’s always-evolving adventure and meet new friends to help along the journey.”

Players can sign up for the beta right now on the official site; there will be an invite-only stress test on July 25th, followed by beta access grants “on a rolling basis” through August 2nd, then everyone’s in for the closed beta Augist 10th. In other words, you might get in early. Testers will join the 600K people who already signed up for the alpha, just note that this beta is chiefly for NA and EU countries, “with more regions coming soon.”

https://youtube.com/watch?v=MAVeOxnPzhE