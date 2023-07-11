Workers at SEGA America officially form their own multi-department union after supermajority vote win

Yesterday saw another win for the organization efforts of video game workers as the fledgling union at SEGA America that started seeking votes in April has now officially won that supermajority vote and officially formed.

The new Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega, or AEGIS, won its ratification by a final vote tally of 91 to 26. The announcement calls AEGIS the largest multi-department union of organized workers in the entire gaming industry, representing over 200 workers in QA, localization, live service, marketing, and product development departments. AEGIS will be one of several other games industry unions that fall under the Communications Workers of America umbrella.

“So excited to celebrate this win & head to the bargaining table w/ SEGA to continue building this company we love,” the announcement heralds. “We can’t wait to see more workers join us in unionizing their workplace—together, we can ensure EVERY worker wins their fair share!”

The announcement credits other major unionzation efforts at large games companies that made this possible, including Blizzard’s Raven Software, ZeniMax, and Paizo, as well as other unions formed within a multiverse company and a trading card storefront.



