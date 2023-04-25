Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis gets housing, a new enemy type, and cel-shaded visual options in June

Apparently, the June update headed to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is sizeable enough that developer Sega is calling it “ver. 2” or the “ultra evolution update.” That might arrive to the eyes as a bit of bluster, but there does appear to be quite a lot going on in this upcoming patch.

The video previewing June’s content patch takes a closer look at the Creative Spaces feature, which will not only let players create their own housing but also introduce various trigger items and gameplay elements to let players create things like mazes and race courses. There’s also a quick look at an upcoming new enemy type and a new cel-shading visual options that lets the game look even more like an anime than ever before.

This update was first introduced in the game’s latest Headline video by series producer Yuya Kimura, who further talked up the June patch’s housing feature set and also hinted at new story content, more collaboration events, an 11th anniversary event for PSO 2 in July, and a new quest type in August. Before then, there are still updates coming in May, which will primarily feature the next part of the NGS second anniversary event and a long lineup of AC Scratch Ticket items.

In other Sega news, QA workers for Sega of America have begun the formation of a union of their own. The Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega (or AEGIS) is another union allied with the Communication Workers of America and has filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. “Our workers and our audience deserve games made by people who make a living wage,” reads a statement from the fledgling union.

