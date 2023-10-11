Lost Ark’s Monster Bash October update launches the continent of Pleccia today

It’s called the Monster Bash, and it was meant to go live this morning in Lost Ark’s October update. Don’t get too excited at the reference, as it’s not technically a Halloween-centric patch. In fact, the Halloween stuff is for the moment limited to cash shop cosmetics, and lots of them.

The real star of the release is the new continent, Pleccia, aimed at IL 1475 characters. “The story of Pleccia begins in Luterra – with rumors of strange things happening in the beautiful continent,” Amazon says. “Players must solve the mysteries surrounding the Vediche family, the priests of Sacria, and look into Armen’s memories to reach the end of the story. After the story has ended, players can search for a unique set of collectible items to receive special rewards, and look for hidden achievements unlockable only in Pleccia.”

There’s plenty more to the patch, including the Caliligos trial guardian raid and the return of event guardian raids. The chaos gate revamp is still slated for October 25th.

Do note that the launch was delayed slightly this morning; servers are expected back up by 10 a.m. EDT.

October Patch Notes are here! 🏘️ New Continent – Pleccia

🐲 Trial Caliligos Guardian Raid

🐯 Event Guardian Raid

🥔 Jump-Start Harvest Event

👕 October Skins Want the details? See them below!

🎃 https://t.co/y0wCm6sOK0 pic.twitter.com/qfEmkVHDQv — Lost Ark (@playlostark) October 10, 2023