EverQuest releases video and preorders for its December expansion, Laurion’s Song

Last week, Daybreak took the wraps off… well, kind of a lot of content for its six remaining MMORPGs, actually. But among them was a tease for Classic EverQuest’s Laurion’s Song expansion, due out in December. Now, the splash page for the expansion is finally up, along with preorders.

Among the features listed are the expected new zones, raids, missions, quests, spells, combat abilities, alternative advancement, collections, armor sets, a ridable phoenix harness buried in the higher-tier preorder packages, and personas. Personas are probably getting the most player interest right now, as they will allow you to “swap to another class while retaining your name, inventory/bank, crafting skills, keying and much more,” according to the studio.

There’s also a tease for what look to be all seven zones (“Explore seven new zones, from a boisterous inn, through a forge of miracles, to a war-torn forest,” says Daybreak). Those’d be Ankexfen Keep, Unkempt Woods, Timorous Falls, Moors of Nokk, Pal’Lomen, Hero’s Forge, and the titular Laurion Inn itself:

“Nestled in a serene forest, Laurion Inn is a haven for heroes. Run by the retired adventurer Shalowain, this cozy inn features roaring fireplaces, a stage for epic tales, and lush gardens. It seems the ideal place to rest after a great adventure. This is the heart of the Realm of Heroes. And here is where anyone can experience the heroic deeds of others of the Realm. But things are not as serene as they seem. There is a tension here. Talk among the patrons hints that things seem off in the memories behind the doors upstairs.”

Preorder packages run from $35 for the base package up to $250 for the family and friends edition meant for multiple players. Worth noting is that multiple “alternate persona slots” are included with each package, giving a tantalizing clue about how the class-swapping might work.