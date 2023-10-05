EverQuest’s 30th expansion, Laurion’s Song, launches in December – with class swapping

With Lord of the Rings Online and EverQuest II both debuting new expansions this week, you had to figure EverQuest was close behind, and as of last night, that assumption has been borne out – although preorders aren’t actually here yet. The expansion – EverQuest’s 30th since its own launch way back in 1999 – is called Laurion’s Song, and like EverQuest II’s update, it too has a wee bit of a music theme.

“A door appears, and the heroes of Norrath walk through to find a warm and cozy-looking building. Light from the windows illuminates a clearing in a forest. Music and voices, as well as the tantalizing smell of cooking meat and mead, drift in the air. The inn’s presence invites adventurers to rest and revel after exhausting and dangerous exploits. Welcome to the Realm of Heroes, the place where the greatest heroes go when their adventures are over. Nobody remembers the last time anyone entered or left this place. Can you discover what the mystery is that lies under the façade of comfort and revelry? Laurion’s Song features a level cap increase to 125, new zones to explore, new raids, quests, and missions, and much more. Also new for this year, take advantage of Alternate Personas where you can swap between different classes quicker while retaining your current inventory, crafting skills, and flags.”

Obviously we’re going to need a whole lot more information about that class-swapping system (and which servers it’ll work on). There’s no launch date yet for Laurion, just a window of December. Preorders are set to open on October 10th.

Daybreak’s Jenn Chan also notes that the DirectX 11 API port is “on track to make its way to the live servers this month.”