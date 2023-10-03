Lord of the Rings Online opens preorders for Corsairs of Umbar expansion, launching November 1

As expected – although not as properly communicated from the studio – Lord of the Rings Online’s Corsairs of Umbar is officially open for preorders today. Yesterday, Standing Stone Games released patch notes for today, shocking everyone with the apparent plan to release the Mariner class early today, giving the distinct impression that the expansion preorders and its preorder bonuses were imminent. That’s exactly what’s happening, though it’s not clear why SSG trickled the news out quite this way.

The expansion includes the swashbuckling Mariner class, the new Shores of Umbar zone, the level 150 cap bump, new baddies, and “over 350” new quests that see you “navigating political intrigues and ancient mysteries, as the formidable Kindred of the Coins rise, threatening the fragile peace King Elessar and Queen Arwen have fought so hard to achieve.”

“Face the Rising Tide of the Kindred’s Power! Unfurl the sails and brace yourself for the intoxicating rush of adventure as you approach the enigmatic shores of Umbar! Feel the sea’s salt kiss your face and the promise of untold tales beckon from the horizon. Here, in the heart of the City of the Corsairs, dark-bannered vessels whisper of legendary raids alongside the Kindred of the Coin’s power plays. With King Elessar’s mandate in your heart, rally a crew of old friends and newfound allies. Dive headfirst into the dangerous shores of Umbar, find your sea legs with the new innovative Mariner class, and reclaim the spirit of discovery in lands that LOTRO has never ventured before!”

Today’s update is relatively small, with a handful of class tweaks and the beleaguered Forester event – this time for real, we hope. Mariners also unlock today for players who preorder the expansion, which runs $39.99 to $129.99 depending on your tier. (The $40 pack includes all the important stuff; the heftier packs are mostly cosmetics and leveling perks.)

Buried down at the bottom of the official landing page for the expansion is the release date – in line with rumors:

“Lord of the Rings Online: Corsairs of Umbar expansion is scheduled for release on November 1st, 2023, with the instances and raid to follow. In the event of delay, you will receive the initial expansion content and items no later than December 1st 2023, and the instance content no later than March 2024.”