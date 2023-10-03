EverQuest II opens preorders and beta for Ballads of Zimara expansion, coming in November

Bards, listen up: EverQuest II’s 20th expansion is launching next month, and it’ll be music to your ears, literally. It’s called Ballads of Zimara, and it’s open for preorders now as well as open for testing on the beta server. We spy new zones, dungeons, raids, tradeskill quests, and of course, a level cap bump – to 130.

“Calamitous impacts upon Norrath were but an overture to the songs of strife and oppression ringing out from the Plane of Sky. Norrathians, venture to the firmament lands in hopes of wresting lasting peace from a despotic foe, the Djinn Sovereign, and his growing army of metallic djinn! Ballads of Zimara features a level cap increase to 130 for adventure and tradeskills levels, new solo, heroic, and raid zones, new quests, and much more. Also new for this year, expand your arsenal interactively with Advanced Research and re-challenge your favorite encounters with whole new twists in Chrono Dungeons.”

There’s no hard launch date given; the official website says “available Nov[ember] 2023* expansion available before December 31, 2023.” Packs run $34.99 for the base expansion all the way up to $249.99 for the “family & friends” edition.

In conjunction with preorders, the EverQuest II producer’s letter has also arrived this afternoon; Daybreak’s Jenn Chan tells players to look forward to an updated Halloween event in October, the 19th birthday in November, and updated winter event in December, along with the expansion and TLE server unlocks. “EverQuest II is coming up on a milestone year, EverQuest II’s 20th Anniversary, and I cannot wait to share what we have in store for everyone,” she says.