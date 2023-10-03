Massively OP Podcast Episode 439: The upcoming MMO show

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about a half-dozen upcoming MMOs, including Wagadu Chronicles, Corepunk, Eternal Tombs, BitCraft, Ashes of Creation, and Tarisland.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Hardcore Classic
- The Wagadu Chronicles
- Corepunk
- Eternal Tombs
- BitCraft
- Ashes of Creation
- Tarisland
- Mailbag: What are our thoughts with Wayfinder?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Deepwood Holt” from Wayfinder
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
