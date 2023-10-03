Massively OP Podcast Episode 439: The upcoming MMO show

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about a half-dozen upcoming MMOs, including Wagadu Chronicles, Corepunk, Eternal Tombs, BitCraft, Ashes of Creation, and Tarisland.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement
Previous articleThe Stream Team: Be a Borg with this Star Trek Online giveaway

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments