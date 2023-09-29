Eternal Tombs declares goal to innovate in the MMORPG genre, releases gameplay walkthrough

Not quite two years ago, we first heard about a new MMORPG from Triune Studios called War of Dragnorox, focused entirely hardcore mechanics like corpse runs and nasty death penalties, softened by the promise of real dungeon masters guiding the game’s storyline. At the time, it was targeting a September 1st, 2023 release.

Obviously, that didn’t happen – because the game changed course along the way, along with its name. In August of this year, Triune renamed the game to Eternal Tombs, shifted its tab-target combat to something more actiony, and tweaked its descriptions to focus a bit more on sandbox and open-world elements rather than hardcore raiding. Signups for open beta began over the summer, too, with an “early 2025 release” now suggested in the game’s FAQ.

As of this week, the devs have released a lengthy walkthrough of the “current state” of the game, narrated by Triune creative director Josh Caba.

“We hate where the MMORPG market has gone over the last decade,” Caba says. “Instead of epic sieges, intense boss fights, and deep exploration with your friends, we started having to swipe our credit cards to buy cosmetics for games that aren’t even out yet or pay to get faster experience or obviously all the pay-to-win stuff out there, and this is not where this genre should have gone. […] We intend to innovate and push this genre back into the direction it should have gone to start with.”

The video moves around showing off city play, melee combat, character UI and animations, plenty of audio, questing (with voiceovers), multiple biomes, and yes, some bugs and superuser cheats for the purpose of the demo. It’s fairly raw – but it also looks fairly honest, warts and all.