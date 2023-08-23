Tencent’s Tarisland sets second closed beta for November, talks game optimization

We’ve finally got a window for Tencent don’t-call-it-a-WoW-clone Tarisland next testing leg.

“[Tarisland’s] 2nd closed beta arrives in November!” the tweet this afternoon reads. “Europe, Asia & America, get ready for richer game content on PC & mobile. Multi-language support (English, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Russian, French) & additional servers in progress! Stay tuned!”

Earlier this week, the studio discussed feedback from the closed beta that prompted the devs to double down on game optimization, specifically graphics quality, mobile lag, and high PC resource usage. The camera was also apparently a big problem in beta.

“We’re aware that some of you have run into issues with the camera movement and target locking, which have hindered your gameplay. To remedy this, we’re planning to put in a series of user-friendly features to lower operational difficulty and improve your precision and smoothness. For instance, we will add smart target-switching function, helping you to quickly pick priority targets in combat. Also, we’re adding a feature for healers to fast pick the teammate with the least HP by changing their shortcut key settings.”