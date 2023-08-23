Palia players have racked up 7M hours played in its beta so far

While life sim MMO Palia has been through many ups and downs over the past few weeks, one thing is for certain: This game is attracting a lot of attention. Studio Singularity 6 posted an infographic this week to share some grand numbers from the beta period so far, including the fact that the community has racked up seven million hours — 776 years — of playtime.

Other facts include three million viewed hours on twitch, 38 million fish caught, seven million gifts given to NPCs, and 706 million items crafted. “It’s been a whirlwind welcoming so many of you into Palia thus far!” the studio said. How many players, though? That we don’t know.

Meanwhile, hotfixes keep trickling into the game. Over the past week, the studio made adjustments to game lighting, re-introduced unofficial controller support, and fixed various housing and fishing bugs. “We are aware of the merging housing plot issues and related missing items issues. This is being actively investigated, and we are still looking for more reports and information,” the studio said.