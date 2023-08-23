New World kicks off the Siege of Sulfur event on August 30

New World’s ongoing season is pushing forward with yet another event: Siege of Sulfur. The event will have you taking on sulfur elementals on to protect sandwurm eggs, which sounds super smelly, to be honest. Fortunately, your MMO character is anosmic to sulfur. And also to everything else, come to think of it.

“Team up with 10+ max-level players to defend sandwurm eggs from waves of Sulfur Elementals for a Mini-Devourer hat skin, housing item, and more on August 30 through September 12. You’ll also earn rewards that will help you defeat Shah Neshen. How will you stop the Siege of Sulfur? Dunewalker Mage carts broke down while transporting sandwurm eggs to a secure location. Each Mage has created a shield to protect their precious cargo, but can only prolong the inevitable onslaught. Rush to provide support at locations across Brightwood, Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, Mourningdale, and Brimstone Sands.”

Rewards scale up based on how many eggs you and your mates manage to defend, but you’re looking at obsidian gypsum and gear from the global and Brimstone named lists at worst, with bonus rewards up to three times daily.

The event begins August 30th and runs through September 12th.