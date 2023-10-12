Lord of the Rings Online’s Harvestmath Festival returns with a new mount and cosmetics

Lord of the Rings Online’s autumn events are underway today as the Harvestmath Festival has officially returned to Middle-earth – and it’s got fresh cosmetics in tow. “Fall is considered by many to be the greatest of seasons, with the weather fair and the foliage shifting from green to a vast array of Autumn colors,” Standing Stone Games says. “Become a patron of the festival and join the fun with quests, deeds, rewards, and more – this is our spookiest party of the year!”

Players will want to head to the Party Tree near Hobbiton (there’s always a free map) for the wrapper quests; SSG promises “dozens” of even quests that send you trick-or-treating, wandering through the Haunted Burrow, cavorting with Bingo, and chargin into the wheat maze in Wistmead.

As always, we’ll be using the inimitable guide from FibroJedi, who’s got pics of the new cape, boots, mantle, tunic, mask, minipet, and mount.

The event runs through the early morning of November 2nd, so there’s plenty of time to get lost in the maze a few times and camp out in the Burrow farming tokens like MOP’s Justin.

[Update] Fall Festival Guide I've added a "What's New" section near the top for you. Other layout and colour tweaks have been pushed through too. And oh my life, did Wistmead really come out in 2018???#LOTROfamily #LOTRO https://t.co/kRNui2oiG8 pic.twitter.com/QPoJWPUGu9 — Fibro Jedi (@FibroJedi) October 12, 2023