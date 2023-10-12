AdventureQuest 3D celebrates the guild that broke the MMORPG by climbing the leaderboard at breakneck speed

Generally, when an MMO feature is dashed upon the rocks by players, the studio behind the game is full of contrition and promises to fix things. AdventureQuest 3D isn’t like most MMOs, however; when a player guild took a proverbial sledgehammer to the recently added guild leaderboard feature and ended up breaking the entire game, developer Artix Entertainment celebrated the achievement instead.

The latest dev blog calls out the efforts of the Gifted Gamerz guild, whose members tore their way up the guild leaderboard with such speed and ferocity that the feature – and the MMO itself – were completely broken by overflowing data parameters.

“Our game devs had programmed AQ3D with ambitious numbers for the leaderboards, thinking surely they were safe from any player ever reaching them. Oh boy… were we wrong,” the post exclaims. “Panic buttons were pressed, coffee was spilled, pancakes canceled, and code was frantically typed as our team rushed to fix the issue.”

Sure enough, a temporary fix was applied to address the issue the Gifted Gamerz uncovered, while a more permanent solution is in the works and planned to go live later this week. As for the Gifted Gamerz, each guild member will be receiving a unique Gifted Gamebreakerz title to mark their “incredibly insane commitment and their status as true game legends.” Guildies can expect this one-of-a-kind title to roll out sometime later this week as well.