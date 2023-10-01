The MOP Up: Soulframe releases a soundtrack tidbit

Soulframe fans starved to hear something — anything — about Digital Extremes’ upcoming fantasy RPG were thrown an audio morsel this week in the form of a song from its soundrack. You can listen to the “Rivers of Dendria” song on YouTube and perhaps catch some of the vibe that this title is planning to unleash.

Elder Scrolls Online said farewell to Michael Gambon, who voiced The Prophet in the game.

Icarus M: Guild War is coming out on iOS on October 18th, with pre-registrations happening right now. The Android release for the game happened back in August.

AdventureQuest 3D’s guilds have been fleshed out: “Guild leaders can provide guild boosts, members can help get their guild to the top of the leaderboard, and more!”

Quest Master’s Realm, a “realtime action combat MMORPG,” kicked off a realm playtest in Europe. This will become known as “that game where you cruise through the stars on the back of a giant turtle.”

October sees the Cool Autumn Nights campaign return to Final Fantasy XI.

MapleStory M announced a new character class, the princess Cadena, a “streetwise” fighter who excels at close combat. Meanwhile, this game has topped $600M in lifetime earnings.

Is this Neverwinter’s shortest set of patch notes ever? I think it’s in the running, at least. But at least it started testing its next major module!

Conan Exiles delivered a relatively minor hotfix for to address exploits and bugs in the Age of War Chapter 2 update.

Eternal Return 1.0 hosted a “Creators & Partners Tournament” following the anime game’s launch.

War Thunder rumbled across the battlefield to bring us an update: “We fixed the ammo discrepancy in tanks, improved pitch and yaw control settings and corrected a number of sound issues. RWR on destroyed planes and chatty crew members on sunken ships should be gone now.”

SMITE’s rough-and-tumble Maman Brigitte charged into the MOBA:

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened introduced a “Young Hermione” mythic companion card:

Sea of Thieves wrapped up its behind-the-scenes video series of its Monkey Island collaboration:

Part three of our Deep Dive into the making of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island is here, including lava-filled catacombs and the second-biggest known monkey head of the Tri-Island Area! Enjoy a final wave of insights into the creation of this iconic collaboration: pic.twitter.com/cmI8lQwadZ — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) September 29, 2023

