Massively OP Podcast Episode 440: It's fall MMO content, y'all

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s angry expansion, LOTRO’s fishy class debut, EverQuest franchise announcements, FFXIV’s lit patch, and a hypothetical scenario with World of Warcraft’s oversight.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

