Massively OP Podcast Episode 440: It’s fall MMO content, y’all

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s angry expansion, LOTRO’s fishy class debut, EverQuest franchise announcements, FFXIV’s lit patch, and a hypothetical scenario with World of Warcraft’s oversight.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Fallout 76
- News: New World trots out Rise of the Angry Earth
- News: LOTRO releases the Mariner, takes expansion preorders
- News: FFXIV updates to 6.5: Growing Light
- News: EverQuest and EverQuest II expansion announcements
- Mailbag: Who could steward World of Warcraft?
- Outro
