Fractured Veil delays its early access to next year over infrastructure concerns

You know, last month when survivalbox Fractured Veil – that’s the post-apocalyptic zombie sandbox set in a decaying Hawaii – announced an early access date of October 18th, we were mildly skeptical about the plan, but then we’ve seen games roll out to early access in shorter time spans, so it wasn’t impossible.

Well, apparently Paddle Creek Games has had second thoughts about that roadmap, as today it announced it’s bumping that early access all the way into next year. It’s now coming on January 18th, 2024. The devs say that the game’s server infrastructure is simply not “ready for a full-scale early access launch.”

“We want everyone to build their story in the game and to smoothly join a queue with their friends to find a server together while providing a realistic waiting time in those moments of extremely high server activity,” the studio writes. “The quality of the game is not where we want it to be and more time will give us room to continually improve all aspects of the game.”

The team does note that current testers and backers will be able to continue to access the game over the next three months, and a new roadmap is en route.

Today we share an update about the development of Fractured Veil, including our new release date. Feel free to send us your questions here: https://t.co/LHBbqSVvSH pic.twitter.com/g9S3qLTaWs — Fractured Veil (@FracturedVeil) October 10, 2023