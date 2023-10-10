Anvil Empires plans a ‘major’ pre-alpha test this weekend – here’s how to get in

If you’ve been curious about Siege Camp’s MMO sandbox Anvil Empires since its announcement earlier this year but haven’t made it into any of the brief tests to date, listen up as the upcoming test is one the studio has flagged “major.”

According to the Discord memo, this leg of the pre-alpha begins Friday the 13th at 1 p.m. EDT. “Major tests are designed to evaluate the current build in a more real world setting,” the studio says. “The test will be more persistent (server will be up for longer so long as it is stable enough) and PvP is highly encouraged.” But the team also warns that the influx of players can cause “possible server crashes, progression loss, or other instabilities.”

Signups for a possible invite are handled through Steam, and they’re open 72 hours from 2:36 p.m. EDT yesterday, meaning you’ve got about two more days to enter your name in the hat. Do note that the devs have previously discouraged looky-loos from signing up; they’re specifically looking for gamers willing to test and provide feedback on the state of development. If that’s you, you can click the “request access” button on Steam.