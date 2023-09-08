Zombie apocalypse survivalbox Fractured Veil ties down a new early access launch date of October 18

Are you ready to survive a zombie-based apocalypse in Hawaii? Then you’re ready for Fractured Veil, which has been in open development but closed access for seven years running. That closed access is about to become early access however, as developer Paddle Creek Games has confirmed its new early access launch date of Monday, October 18th. Probably.

For those who haven’t been following along, this marks the third time early access has been promised for the survival sandbox. The game first heralded a 2022 early access launch, which then got pushed back to September of this year, then again to this October after flip-flopping between September and Q4.

So what makes this date firm? There’s the trailer below as well as a giveaway announcement, though while the video description and tweet both offer the October 18th calendar date, the video footage itself simply states early access is happening this year and its Steam page still lists the month of October in general. At the very least, the trailer shows some fresh pre-alpha footage to look at, but we might suggest some tempered excitement here considering prior events.

