Fractured Veil drums up hype for 2022 early access with a new trailer

You’d be forgiven for thinking that kicking out a sizzle reel for a game that’s hitting early access next year is a bit like jumping the gun, but that’s just what Fractured Veil has done. The video in question lauds what the upcoming large-scale multiplayer survival game is all about, including PvE, PvP, base building, and multiverse travel, all within a play area that can hold up to 500 people at once.

For those who perhaps forgot about this one, Fractured Veil is a self-described “open-world online survival game” set in a post-apocalyptic version of Hawaii. We first caught notice of it in February 2021 when developer Paddle Creek was looking for testers. The game has reportedly been in development for five years prior to its Kickstarter campaign, which made just over its $100K funding ask last month. And now we can all take a peek at the game in trailer form below.

