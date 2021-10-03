The MOP Up: Ashes of Creation won’t date Alpha 2 testing – at least, not yet

Ashes of Creation has yet another chunky batch of question-absent answers to the community that it posted on the forums. Intrepid said that it hasn’t found a new lead game designer yet, has no announcement date for Alpha 2, and promised to show off the Ranger class when it’s ready to be shown.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Open world doomsday game LifeAfter brought in a new Infected Hunt event: “The new type of Infected will get stronger as time progresses and the number of players defeated mounts, presenting bigger challenges for players.”

Ultra-adorable farm life simulator Staxel released on Nintendo Switch this past week. The dev team did an AMA for it, if you’re interested.

In the world of Conan Exiles, the Xbox version got a hotfix that headed off a lockbox exploit, the test server is working on a patch to disable building pickup, and character transfers are re-enabled on PC.

For some reason, Microsoft’s store is letting you download and install the Epic Games Store. Sure. Why not. That makes as much sense as anything else in this industry.

Genshin Impact made over $2 billion on mobile in its first year of operation. Not too shabby!

“We’re introducing a new type of event called Apex Chronicles,” said Apex Legends. “These are bite-sized story events that inject narrative into the world of Apex via gameplay challenges and experiences.”

Terraria pushed out the Journey’s End update on consoles with new bosses, weather events, more music, and even a game or two of golf.

Lineage W, a new mobile game in the series, is launching in Asia on November 4th. There is no current release date for other regions.

MapleStory producer Anna stepped down, with producer Sally and live game director Hyun stepping up to lead the game: “I’m sad to announce to you that I will be stepping down from my position as a MapleStory Producer as of October 1st, as I decided to move back to Korea due to my personal reasons.”

GGG asked, players answered: Path of Exile is now selling cosmetic wings. Also, Path of Exile Royale is back with a lower player cap

This fall, PAC-MAN 99 is hosting a challenge series, with winners netting free DLC and merch:.

Elsword is bringing the fourth path to Eve:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line