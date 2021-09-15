Path of Exile asks for community votes on what the game will sell you next

Market research is a tricky thing. It can be hard to figure out what exactly will get people to spend money on a product and what will convince people to drop money. Of course, you could always go with Path of Exile’s approach and just ask people what to sell them next and then make a new microtransaction to make money based on community votes. It worked before with a sharknado animation, here’s hoping that it works again. Tell them how to make you spend money.
Of course, right now the clear winner is wings, followed by shields and pets, but given that the poll is going to be open for a bit longer there’s still time for that to change substantially.Economic realities are not lost upon us. It’s still not a great look for the game just the same.
Source: Official Site
Seeing shields so high…man the current meta is sure gonna skew these results. By the time the shield MTX’s are releasing Spectral Shield Throw will likely have been gutted and we’ll have moved away from the shield meta. I hope GGG is keeping this in mind as they look at the results, stuff like weapons/shields have limitations that build-neutral stuff like weapon effects, wings, aura effects etc. aren’t limited by (since just about every build uses weapons and auras with a few exceptions).
I’ll throw a huge, strong “disagree” here. This is actually great, and allows GGG to focus their efforts more on the cosmetics that people actually want, meaning fans get more stuff to buy they’re interested in while GGG spends less time on cosmetics that may not be in much demand. I’d love to see this as a more common thing in games with MTX cash shops for live service games across the board.
Devs get a better idea of where to focus cash shop resources, players get more stuff that they’ll be likely to buy, everyone wins at the end of the day.