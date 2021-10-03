MMO Week in Review: New World reaches 913K concurrent players and queuers

New World has dominated the MMORPG headlines – and really all gaming headlines – this week as Amazon’s new AAA MMO finally launched around the world, with massive queues that have yet to persist in spite of the doubling of servers and improvement to server capacity as transfers still aren’t ready. Nevertheless, on Saturday, the game saw 913,000 concurrency on Steam as people piled in to play what Jeff Bezos rather mildly called a “success.”

Meanwhile, LOTRO’s Fate of Gundabad and Elder Scrolls Online’s Deadlands got launch dates, Activision-Blizzard got settled with one of the agencies investigating its labor criming, WoW Classic got plans for a fresh start, and Neverwinter got a battlepass.

NEW WORLD

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement