Elder Scrolls Online’s Deadlands DLC launches November 1 on PC, hits 19M players

During its big reveal stream this afternoon, ZeniMax Online took the wraps off off multiple content and event additions for The Elder Scrolls Online that will finish out the year. For starters, we already knew the last DLC of 2021 will be called Deadlands, but now we know a bit more about what’s in it – and the fact that it’s launching November 1st for PC/Mac and Stadia players and November 16th for all consoles. Deadlands sends players in the daedric plane of the same name.

“Experience the cataclysmic conclusion to the “Gates of Oblivion” year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands. Explore new worlds, discover strange new allies, and foil Dagon’s plans to rule Nirn in this action-packed 20-hour finale. Those who’ve played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will recognize parts of the Deadlands. The Burn is an area that sports molten rivers, flame-infused beasts, and towering metal spires. And never-before-seen in an Elder Scrolls game, players can venture into a new zone of the Deadlands called The Sever, a region with fierce storms and ferocious winds. Finally, not even a Daedric prince can tame this final region of the Deadlands. Fargrave is one of the biggest cities in The Elder Scrolls Online, a mystical desert metropolis roofed by a massive skeleton. It’s a city where players can craft, buy, and sell goods while traveling between realms. Before you visit this metropolis, ask yourselves one question: What is valuable to those who do not need to eat, drink or rest?”

ZeniMax also made a number of other announcements, including the fact that Spanish will join its localization list next year, the fact that Blackwood is super on sale right now, and the fact that the prologue quest for the DLC is live as of today. The Bounties of Blackwood is also live now, and if you pull the event off, the DLC will be free. Finally, the studio noted that it’s now hit 19M total lifetime players, up from 18M last spring.