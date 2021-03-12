Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 launched on Xbox Game Pass as ESO celebrates 18M total players

Yesterday’s Xbox and Bethsoft roundtable dropped a bit of information about the merger and the future of the games as well as the current state of one of the games at the heart of our modern MMO genre. Let’s do a recap!

For starters, a ton of Bethsoft games have launched on the Xbox Game Pass as of this week – and that includes The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.

ZeniMax’s Matt Firor chronicled the sloppy launch of Elder Scrolls Online way back in 2014 and how the team pushed through to the point that the game is now winning awards (including ours!) “We’re one of the most successful, virtual-world fantasy games, period,” he argued. “Over 18M users logging in from all over the world, 3M new residents of Tamriel just in 2020 alone.”

Xbox is gunning to host a summer games show, potentially separate from Bethsoft’s usual events. It’s aimed for June, which could stop on E3’s normal spot, if E3 were still a thing.

As for exclusives, it still sounds as if Microsoft is going that route, barring “contractual obligations” for games that already promised to do otherwise. “[I]f you’re an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists, and that’s our goal,” Phil Spencer reiterated.

“We have games that exist on other platforms, and we’re going to support those games on the platforms they’re on. There are communities of players. We love those communities and will continue to invest in them. And even in the future, there might be things that have either contractual things, or legacy on different platforms, that we’ll go do.”