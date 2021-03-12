Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 launched on Xbox Game Pass as ESO celebrates 18M total players

Yesterday’s Xbox and Bethsoft roundtable dropped a bit of information about the merger and the future of the games as well as the current state of one of the games at the heart of our modern MMO genre. Let’s do a recap!
- For starters, a ton of Bethsoft games have launched on the Xbox Game Pass as of this week – and that includes The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.
- ZeniMax’s Matt Firor chronicled the sloppy launch of Elder Scrolls Online way back in 2014 and how the team pushed through to the point that the game is now winning awards (including ours!) “We’re one of the most successful, virtual-world fantasy games, period,” he argued. “Over 18M users logging in from all over the world, 3M new residents of Tamriel just in 2020 alone.”
- Xbox is gunning to host a summer games show, potentially separate from Bethsoft’s usual events. It’s aimed for June, which could stop on E3’s normal spot, if E3 were still a thing.
- As for exclusives, it still sounds as if Microsoft is going that route, barring “contractual obligations” for games that already promised to do otherwise. “[I]f you’re an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists, and that’s our goal,” Phil Spencer reiterated.
“We have games that exist on other platforms, and we’re going to support those games on the platforms they’re on. There are communities of players. We love those communities and will continue to invest in them. And even in the future, there might be things that have either contractual things, or legacy on different platforms, that we’ll go do.”
Source: Microsoft
*Breathes in*
MY SOLO GAME IS BETTER THAN YOUR RAIDING SIMULATOR
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
G I T G U D B L I Z Z E R D
Reckon it’s more popular than WoW with those numbers?
Yup. I should think so. Especially since it is growing and WoW is decreasing.
It’s hard to say. Those are units sold, not current players. A quick google showed that they reported 2.5 million active users in 2019.
So, it’s certainly possible they have more players than WoW, but it would be close.
Any advantage to playing ESO on game pass?
-I just nuked everything game pass related a few hours ago as it decided it to use all of by bandwidth to do something this morning (ignoring update and metered connection settings – no surprise) and it kept turning it’s services back on after me shutting them off.
I tried it once a months back and since it was a MSFT thing I knew we would eventually have a conversation about who owns my PC….again.
Just saves the cost of the core game. Which is 20$ full price and can often be gotten for $10. EGS gave it away for zero dollars a few months back.
Thx for the info.
If ESO plus was included, or even just the storage portion of it, I would figure out a solution.
There are actually disadvantages to playing in with gamepass, really. If you cancel your gamepass subscription you’ll lose access to the game including anything you may have purchased (items, mounts, expansions, classes, etc).
So does playing it via GamePass equate to an ESO sub, granting all DLC, etc? That would make GamePass a no brainer for anyone that subs to ESO :)
Nope. Just the base game. But, even at that, there are hundreds of hours of game there for zero dollars a month. When all done with that, can decide if subbing, buying Chapters (expansions), or buying DLC is warranted. :)
Is there some kind of FAQ about ESO and accounts between platforms? I actually just got an Xbox Series X two days ago, so I’m kind of interested in trying ESO again. Do I have to create a whole new account, or can I us my existing PC one?
Sadly, the ESO accounts on PlayStation, XBox, and PC are all separate and can’t be shared or transferred.
When ESO launched on Xbox, they allowed you to transfer/copy your PC characters over to your Xbox account, not sure if that feature is still available.