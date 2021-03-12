Magic Legends lays out its ZEN market, broker system, and battlepass tracks

Anyone who has played a Cryptic game probably is well-acquainted with its slightly convoluted business model. Basically, the studio has a cash shop (the ZEN Store) with all of the really good stuff, but players can buy and sell the currency for that store using a special in-game currency.
If it works — works for the studio, at least — why change it? And so it will be for Magic Legends, as explained in the game’s latest dev blog. For the upcoming multiplayer title, the special currency in question is Aether, which can be earned from various activities and then swapped for ZEN on the global market.
Cryptic also talked about its auction house system (the Broker), which can be used to trade spells, enchantments, and and booster packs.
And if you were hoping there’d be some sort of seasonal pass (what kind of monster are you?), Magic Legends will indeed offer a battlepass that offers 50 levels of both free and premium rewards.
If you are going to make store only classes in the future then prepare for the backlash that comes with that. No problem with putting things in the store, but your conversion rates to buy them have to be better than other Cryptic games. I say this as someone who plays other Cryptic games. I buy things in the stores with actual money if the game is good, usually on monthly basis to show support. Lately though I have seen games that are locking free players out of things or making exchange rates so high that they would have to make playing the game a job to get that one item from the store they were looking forward too. Overall cash shops should never have things like classes in them for a game based on classes.
It’s worth noting the final reward for the free battlepass is a trait. This is actually kind of a big deal, because normally traits are only rewarded for getting a class to max level. One of the big concerns around the plan to sell classes in future was that free players would be locked out of earning new traits beyond those for the initial five classes. This shows that won’t be the case.