World of Warcraft continues to cut abusive emotes in upcoming update

Justin Olivetti
3
Don't call me Kyle right now.

Even as World of Warcraft players grapple with the high drama that is PictureGate, there’s another part of the game that’s being phased out as well: emotes. Blizzard announced that it has plans to retire a group of gesture slash commands that have been linked to toxic behavior.

In Patch 9.1.5, the studio is retiring such emotes as “kick,” “moan,” and “stink,” while changing a few others so that they can’t be used while targeting specific players. A few new emotes (huzzah, magnificent, impressed, and wince) are being introduced in their stead. So get your jollies spitting on people now, because those heady days are about to end.

“Some of these emotes seem to have harmless intentions at a glance,” Blizzard said, “but when used while targeting another player, their intentions can turn unexpectedly suggestive or intrusive. We’ve made adjustments to these emotes with negative connotations towards another player, while also adding a few new ones.”

Some other changes that have landed on the test realms include the glowy hands for Nightborne characters that we mentioned yesterday, a reduced cost for ultimate battle-training stones, and an increase in the drop rate for ore and some other materials.

Source: World of Warcraft
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company.
Reader
2Ton Gamer

When you over-correct right into oncoming traffic…

6 minutes ago
Grimalkin
Reader
Grimalkin

A new level of hypocrisy is upon us.

12 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

This is starting to get really weird.

15 minutes ago