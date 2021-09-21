The Daily Grind: Is Blizzard right to ‘desexualize’ art in World of Warcraft?

Last week, there was a big social media hubbub over World of Warcraft, as Blizzard quietly changed out a pair of obscure paintings in the game. Once changed a blurry portrait of a woman into a sharper version with less visible cleavage, while the other changed an obvious tongue-in-cheek homage to a reclining female nude into a… bowl of fruit.
The thing is, most people would never have noticed the paintings on their own; they were, as WoWhead put it, placed in obscure locations to begin with and were noticed only because datamining is so ubiquitous. So while Blizzard didn’t publicize the changes, they nevertheless sparked controversy as gamers argued over the removal of female depictions, the sexualization of characters in the game, the poor quality of the originals, and whether changing video game paintings remotely addresses the current sexual harassment scandal where workers are seeking real protections from abuse. I have to admit that I don’t really care all that much about ugly in-game paintings compared to actual abuse and criminal activity, and I can’t quite shake the suspicion that Blizzard is intentionally picking these controversial tweaks because it knows the dataminers will amplify them and create needed distraction.
What do you think about all this – is Blizzard right to “desexualize” art in World of Warcraft?
(With thanks to everyone who tipped this!)
It’s them trying to score points while not actually solving how awful their internal culture is; “Look! We removed the boobs!”, it’s beyond transparent and downright silly. I’ve never heard anyone complain about the pictures, including women that I’ve played with, so changing a few paintings most people don’t even notice isn’t even remotely useful.
It actually makes them look worse to my eyes. Instead of addressing real people being harmed by their garbage work environment, they do a low effort ‘fix’ to something so minor, that had someone not reported on it, I doubt most players would even have noticed or cared.
I don’t think it does any harm to remove the pointless titillation and “fanservice” tier offenses. This does not make the company any better, but if the company wants to put itself in a position to appear “better” in the future these things will help in teeny tiny ways.
It is more useful to recognize that this is always the way this was going to go. Blizzard has always been about making games for the widest audience they can bring themselves to cater to. In order to survive in the capitalist system they must sand off every edge and avoid making anything controversial or challenging. Pandering almost exclusively to manbabies is no longer profitable enough. The problem seems to be that manbabies and their enablers were the only ones in positions of power so the company was inevitably going to run into these issues.
Every major entertainment corporation wants to do the same things Disney does and are going to sacrifice any part of their creative vision to be Disney or be acquired by Disney. That is the highest measure of success we have reached in capitalism of the entertainment industry so far.
The catholic priests that ran the school I went to as a kid would be happy with this change.
It’s the Tracer butt pose controversy all over again – and boy, does that story hit differently in hindsight now we know the prevailing attitudes at Blizzard – which is to say it’s meaningless, performative nonsense, overcompensating for something that no one cared about until Blizzard themselves made a big deal out of it.
It’s also, of course, a weak attempt to give the impression that they’re doing something when they’re actually doing their best to avoid doing anything that’s actually meaningful.
Does it mean anything has changed there? Of course not. You have to see what the employees say before you know whether anything has changed for the employees.
Should they have done this? Of course. It was stupid to do this third grade pinup art in the first place, but the world was a different place in 2004. It was wrong then, it’s wrong now, and it’s never wrong to fix something that’s wrong. (There’s a lot of wrong in that sentence.)
It doesn’t let them off the hook for anything. It took someone a few seconds to swap the paintings, in fact I’m certain it took much more time to fix the names of things. This is just an art asset. Simple fix. Why not do it?
It’s pandering, I don’t care about it, I’m a man, it’s not insulting to me in the way it could be for others. Do the reverse and give male characters the ability to wear skimpy clothes I say.
Wait a second they got rid of my skanky transmogs? Well screw them I’m never coming back.
Doesn’t matter to me. Why would I care about digital fake art? If i want sexy Warcraft art, there’s a LOT of places online I can get it, I don’t need to go to an obscure location in game for a single, unchanging picture.
WoW has always been a community where 1% of the population makes 80% of the noise. Make the change, and if it makes any of the women working on the game feel even a fraction more comfortable, I support it.
The kind of people who chase Blizzard looking for things to be upset about will move on to the next thing in less than a week and this will be forgotten anyway.
It’s not worth a brain cell to think about, imo. There are much larger stages of spotlight in play right now with the feds looking into things. Things are gonna get interesting from Bobby.
It doesn’t help the people the company has harmed in any way, and is further disneyfying the internet, so it’s a double L
No.