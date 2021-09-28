Massively OP Podcast Episode 340: New World cometh

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s launch plans, Diablo II: Resurrected’s release, Blizzard’s mounting legal woes, LOTRO’s Gundabad and freebies, Warhammer Online’s long-lost capital cities, Book of Travels’ new early access date, and how Amazon might be doing its servers differently.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: