Massively OP Podcast Episode 340: New World cometh

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s launch plans, Diablo II: Resurrected’s release, Blizzard’s mounting legal woes, LOTRO’s Gundabad and freebies, Warhammer Online’s long-lost capital cities, Book of Travels’ new early access date, and how Amazon might be doing its servers differently.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Elder Scrolls Online, Guild Wars 2
- News: New World launches with 176 servers
- Mailbag: Amazon AWS and New World servers
- News: Diablo II: Resurrected releases, Feds investigate Blizzard
- News: LOTRO reprises quest pack giveaway, Fate of Gundabad is dated
- News: Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning adds capital cities back in
- News: Book of Travels is coming October 11th
- News: Ultima Online hits 24 years old!
- Mailbag: A theory on LOTRO’s closed server transfers
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 340
- Podcast theme: “Opening” from New World
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT