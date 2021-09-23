Diablo II Resurrected has officially launched with yet another live-action trailer

Diablo II: Resurrected is officially live as of now as the remastered version of the original 2000 roguelike from Blizzard North. Resurrected, of course, was helmed largely by Activision’s Vicarious Visions, which was brought under the Blizzard Entertainment banner earlier this year. Blizzard is now helmed in part by Jen Oneal, who formerly ran Vicarious Visions itself, thanks to the toppling of J. Allen Brack following the massive lawsuit and scandal this summer that continues to shadow the company’s releases, including this one.

As we’ve previously noted, the game is launching today at 11 a.m. EDT – just as this article goes live – on PC (Battle.net), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch, with a $39.99 pricetag. The release includes content and classes from Diablo II and the 2001 Lord of Destruction expansion, plus a long line of quality-of-life enhancements.

Naturally, Blizzard’s keeping the live-action trailers coming; the latest features Black Panther’s Winston Duke.

Source: Official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company.
