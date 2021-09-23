Diablo II Resurrected has officially launched with yet another live-action trailer

Diablo II: Resurrected is officially live as of now as the remastered version of the original 2000 roguelike from Blizzard North. Resurrected, of course, was helmed largely by Activision’s Vicarious Visions, which was brought under the Blizzard Entertainment banner earlier this year. Blizzard is now helmed in part by Jen Oneal, who formerly ran Vicarious Visions itself, thanks to the toppling of J. Allen Brack following the massive lawsuit and scandal this summer that continues to shadow the company’s releases, including this one.

As we’ve previously noted, the game is launching today at 11 a.m. EDT – just as this article goes live – on PC (Battle.net), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch, with a $39.99 pricetag. The release includes content and classes from Diablo II and the 2001 Lord of Destruction expansion, plus a long line of quality-of-life enhancements.

Naturally, Blizzard’s keeping the live-action trailers coming; the latest features Black Panther’s Winston Duke.