LOTRO is once again giving away 26 quest packs and selling eight more for cheap

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

With Gundabad fast approaching this fall, Standing Stone Games is rolling out the red carpet for Lord of the Rings Online players who might be missing some earlier content. Today, the studio has reupped the massive giveaway it began in 2020, with a single code that grants 26 quest packs, and it’s put eight expansion quest packs and instance clusters on sale for 99 points in the cash shop.

The code is LOTROQUESTS2021, and it’s valid through November 30th, so pop that sucker in now. To redeem it, log into the game and open the LOTRO Store, then click on Redeem Code. Anything you didn’t already own from the bundle will now be attached to your account. The 99-point options are findable under Account/Content; just make sure you don’t buy quest packs you already own as part of a previous expansion because some of them do indeed show up. Go getcha free stuff.

Source: Official site. Cheers, GumpsGang and Alex!
1
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

Is there anything in this that was not last year?

17 minutes ago