New World posts the names of its 176 launch day servers

With less than a week to go before New World’s September 28th launch, there isn’t much time left for interested players to make plans for the first day of release. And since it’s always quite helpful to have a list of servers beforehand for the purpose of player and guild coordination, we’re pleased to see Amazon post New World’s realms.

All 176 of them.

That’s right: On day one, New World will roll out 54 servers for North America East, 22 for North America West, 63 for Central Europe, 11 for Australia and 26 for South America. That invited immediate comments about future server merges, but, as always, we’ll come to that bridge when we come to it.

And once you’ve settled on a server, you can check out the official soundtrack for New World, composed by Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell.

🚨THE WORLD LIST!🚨 🧭 Coordinate with your friends to #playnewworld on the same world for the official launch! RT and tag your fellow Adventurers! pic.twitter.com/iU0ohg7KPq — New World (@playnewworld) September 22, 2021