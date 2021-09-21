New World composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell discuss scoring the MMORPG

Somebody go find our resident Battle Bard and Jukebox Hero, Justin: Amazon’s just dropped a bunch of music-related goodies ahead of next week’s New World launch.

“After players ventured through the land of Aeternum in our Alpha and Beta tests, we received an overwhelming positive response to the immersive sound effects and beautiful music those players experienced on their journeys,” the studio says. “Every sound in New World has a story – from the sharp crack of musket-fire ringing out across the battlefield, to the forestine echoes as players fell trees, to the music that heightens epic moments or soothes the player on a long journey across the fields, forests, and mountains of Aeternum.”

The company’s dropped a new interview with its composers, Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell (both of Game of Thrones and Westworld fame), to discuss how the music and sound interfaces with the game itself.

“The thing we thought was very exciting about this game was that it was a blank slate – we really had to start from scratch,” Djawadi says. “That’s also a challenge, obviously, at the same time. But that’s what’s exciting about it.”

The interview is below, and the music itself is over on Amazon.