Massively OP Podcast Episode 339: Kitchen sinks and the Tao of MMOs

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s latest elite spec reveals, Funcom’s IP buying spree, WoW Classic’s latest patch, Mortal Online 2’s delay, and how they’d lead development on WoW and GW2 (but thankfully don’t have to!).
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Elder Scrolls Online, Star Wars Galaxies Legends
- News: Guild Wars 2 reveals Vindicator, Bladesworn, and Catalyst elite specs
- News: Funcom snags all of the Conan IP
- News: Mortal Online 2 moves to a 2022 launch
- News: WoW Classic moves on to Overlords of Outland
- News: EverQuest II announces Visions of Vetrovia, Star Trek Online starts Season 9, FFXIV job changes
- Mailbag: How would we lead Guild Wars 2 and World of Warcraft
- Mailbag: What’s going on with LOTRO’s dead servers?
- Outro
- Podcast theme: “The Black Hand” from Conan Exiles
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
