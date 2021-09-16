WoW Classic releases Overlords of Outland, WoW Patch 9.1.5 undergoes additional testing

The watchword of World of Warcraft this week is “patches.” Patches of patches of patches. Miles of patches. Patches of all shapes, sizes, and attitudes.

WoW Classic got a big one thanks to the release of Overlords of Outland, which brings in the Serpentshrine Cavern and Eye in Tempest Keep raids (and their related attunement tracks, of course). This release also started Arena Seas 2, opened up guild banks, activated the looking for group tool, and offered daily quests for the Ogri’la and Shatari Skyguard factions.

The devs said that these additional raids are going to be tougher than most players remember, due to being a “pre-nerf” version, so please please stop reporting these differences as bugs. Please.

And while retail World of Warcraft players are still waiting on Patch 9.1.5, they can check out the latest build on the test realm that includes new character customization options for Highmountain Tauren, changes to AOE target caps, and Legion Timewalking dungeons.