Star Trek Online launches Season 24: Reflections today

Some alliances are shifting in Star Trek Online’s newest story update when it launches today. Players will be tasked with dealing with a new threat from the Mirror Universe, but this particular threat is so severe that Mirror Leeta, a consistent thorn in your side, is now actually working with you. Probably. I mean, would you trust her? An interview with actress Chase Masterson even implies that she can’t be entirely trusted even though she appears to have ostensibly switched sides for the moment.there’s a lot packed into this update even beyond the shifting loyalties.
Source: Official Site, Heavy.com
