Mortal Online 2 has shifted its launch to 2022, scraps early access plans

It’s the story of 2021 so far, that so many MMOs have seen delays, but hey, here’s one more: Mortal Online 2 has bumped its release date to next year, now January 25th, 2022, and it won’t be running an early access now.

“We have come so close to adding all the features and content that we were planning on including for the full release that we don’t see a reason to enter early access anymore,” StarVault wrote on Steam, instead encouraging players to buy a beta package for continuing access to the sequel MMO’s ongoing beta, which will “continue to run up until the release in January.”

“We will simply release Mortal Online 2 on January 25th, with our heavily requested housing system in place along with a heavy dose of polish, bug fixes and extra content, bypassing the early access phase completely. This news will undoubtedly come as a disappointment to many of you who were eagerly anticipating the previously upcoming October release, and we understand these frustrations. We want nothing more than to show the world what Mortal Online 2 has to offer, but most importantly, we care about delivering the most content rich, stable and fun experience we possibly can, and we promise it will be worth the wait.”

StarVault has previously said it saw 40,000 players during its stress tests over the course of 2021; our own Stream Team checked out the game back in March. The early access, complete with its controversial subscription, was originally intended to start on October 26th, so of course the removal of an early access period neatly sidesteps that.