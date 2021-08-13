Mortal Online 2 will launch early access October 26 – apparently with a sub

Yesterday, Mortal Online 2 developer Starvault announced in its Discord that it’s planning a final stress test for the beginning of September with an early access slated to launch October 26th.

But what has everyone on Reddit and the Discord buzzing is the revelation that the early access will be accompanied by a mandatory subscription, although of course the Reddit is more in the “oh hell no” camp while the Discord has a more “well at least if persistence is in by launch it’ll be worth it, plus we get the first month free with our purchase” type of tone.

Readers will recall that Mortal Online 2 was first announced back in 2019 as the sequel to 2010’s Mortal Online. Early access was originally scheduled for 2020 but missed the mark, with a promise that MO1’s lifetime-subbers would be transferred over to the new game. It ran a heavily attended beta stress test earlier this year.