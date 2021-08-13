Star Citizen talks about the development of ‘Jumptown 2’ and Arena Commander updates

PvP is probably one of the larger portions of entertainment for players of Star Citizen (or one of the larger pain points, depending on who you ask), and the latest episode of Inside Star Citizen is all about PvP, talking up how PvP is overall good for PvE players since it helps the devs balance things, discussing the importance of having lawful systems like Stanton to allow players some safety, and nodding to the newly added Ninetails event as a way to blend PvE and PvP gameplay.

Of course, no Star Citizen fan can talk about PvP without noting Jumptown, the location that originally offered an extremely lucrative path to credits (that was incidentally “wrecking” the economy according to the devs) as well as a major PvP bottleneck. The devs at CIG are now planning a “Jumptown 2,” turning the outpost into a sort of mini-event that runs for a hours. During this event, selling becomes extremely profitable and an in-game announcement will alert players to the event via comms calls or a mission flag. Otherwise, how players fight it out in this new Jumptown will be up to them.



The second half of the video speaks with the devs at Firesprite as they talk up some remastering being done to the ship vs. ship Arena Commander mode, which promises larger maps, each one with three different sections full of unique features for players to use in combat scenarios. What this portion of the video didn’t provide, however, was any release window for these updates, merely pointing out that they are a work in progress.