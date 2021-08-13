Elyon talks up its skill system ahead of the MMORPG’s second closed beta test

Skills. Skills skills skills skills skills. Skills for kills and thrills. Skills that go boom. Skills that go zippity-zappy. Skills that don’t have any actual visual effects but provide boons because they’re passive. Skills in Elyon. A video about skills in Elyon. Skilly skill skills. Skill time, skillets.

As one might expect, classes in Elyon will have different skills that can be learned right from a character’s skill book and are earned from leveling a character, with a maximum of 11 skills that can be added to a character’s hotbar. Incidentally, most of the hotbar’s buttons are unlocked except for two, which can be opened up by equipping certain gear and using the Mana Awakening system.



Skills have different damage elements and skill effects, and each skill has four different attributes that can be changed out of combat, adjusting the visuals, functionality, and playstyle for each class. These attributes can be earned by leveling, inserting gems into gear, or from world bosses and other in-game content, depending on the grade of attribute. On top of that, there is a preset system that lets players either build their own skill attribute presets or choose from a list of recommended presets.

The skill system preview video is the first of a planned series of videos that will detail the features of Elyon as the MMO moves into its second closed beta test on August 18th. You can get your eyes full of skilly goodness in the embed below.