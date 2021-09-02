Mortal Online 2 says that 40,000 players have beta tested so far

In advance of a final stress test coming next month, Mortal Online 2 announced that 40,000 players have streamed into the beta so far to get a taste of bloody combat and ruthless PvP fights.

All interested parties are invited to sign up to try out the game for its final run at the beta from September 6th through the 12th. Early access is planned for October.

You can get pumped for the stress test with this new video, which was apparently assembled by a fan and given the official stamp of approval:

Want to setup an ambush with your friends and take your enemies by surprise?

Sign up for the open stress test on September 6th on our steam page:https://t.co/H6ZovCh7XD#gamedev #mmo #mmorpg #ue4 pic.twitter.com/7aclKcjAJP — Mortal Online (@MortalOnline) September 2, 2021