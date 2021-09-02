Mortal Online 2 says that 40,000 players have beta tested so far

In advance of a final stress test coming next month, Mortal Online 2 announced that 40,000 players have streamed into the beta so far to get a taste of bloody combat and ruthless PvP fights.
All interested parties are invited to sign up to try out the game for its final run at the beta from September 6th through the 12th. Early access is planned for October.
You can get pumped for the stress test with this new video, which was apparently assembled by a fan and given the official stamp of approval:
Want to setup an ambush with your friends and take your enemies by surprise?
Sign up for the open stress test on September 6th on our steam page:https://t.co/H6ZovCh7XD
What other game(s) does this play like for those who tried it out?
I dont know what are the main improvements on second but the first was a full loot VERY detailed crafting and animal handling mmo. Only safe zones became later the tutorial(took it years) and inside of banks. You could build open world housing, crafting apart from the usuals had a bar(in a way like Anarchy Online) to be able to put more mats density for better results and you could tame animals for combat, mounting or as “cargo trucks”. The game could be played from first person view only and was reactive non tab-targetted combat. You could block and react . Pretty sure the new game will have more to offer but that is what I know from the first. In a nutshell it was a very detailed world and crafting model sandbox but in an unforgiving hardcore pvp setting