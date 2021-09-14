Guild Wars 2’s next End of Dragons elite spec reveal is the Revenant’s Vindicator

Guild Wars 2 Vindicator this morning – that’s the End of Dragons epite spec for the Revenant.
“The Kurzicks and Luxons were bitter enemies,” the brief trailer says, referred to the two factions in Classic Guild Wars: Factions, “but their greatest champions, Saint Viktor and Archimorus, united to help slay Shiro the Betrayer at the cost of their own lives. Vindicators call upon the strength of their legendary alliance, channeling both heroes’ skills to devastate their enemies and protect their allies. They use greatswords to deliver massive attacks and crush foes by leaping straight into battle instead of dodging.
Source: Official site
I haven’t played gw2 since release, may have to check it out. It just never grabbed me though.
Better to wait or dive in now?
There’s quite a lot of content already in the game which could easily keep you busy until the expansion launches. Maybe keep an eye out for deals on bundles of old (paid) content?