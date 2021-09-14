Guild Wars 2’s next End of Dragons elite spec reveal is the Revenant’s Vindicator

“The Kurzicks and Luxons were bitter enemies,” the brief trailer says, referred to the two factions in Classic Guild Wars: Factions, “but their greatest champions, Saint Viktor and Archimorus, united to help slay Shiro the Betrayer at the cost of their own lives. Vindicators call upon the strength of their legendary alliance, channeling both heroes’ skills to devastate their enemies and protect their allies. They use greatswords to deliver massive attacks and crush foes by leaping straight into battle instead of dodging.