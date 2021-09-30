Blizzard is launching new WoW Classic fresh-start servers for its ‘Season of Mastery’

On a previous MassivelyOP Podcast, we joked about whether WoW Classic needed its own Classic version. Apparently, that’s not too far off from what you’re getting, as Blizzard announced today that when it kicks off the Season of Mastery, it’s opening new Classic servers for folks to start fresh.

“We will launch new WoW Classic realms for Season of Mastery. These realms will invite new and current Classic players to begin fresh at level 1 for a complete reset of WoW Classic’s content, starting again at the very beginning of the World of Warcraft saga,” the studio says. “As with the first release of WoW Classic, we’re planning six content release phases. In WoW Classic Season of Mastery, however, phase unlocks will happen faster. We’re planning for a 12-month cadence, with phases unlocking roughly every couple months.”

The first phase opens Molten Core, Onyxia, Maraudon, the PvP honor system, and battlegrounds, leading through to the sixth phase, which is Naxx and the Scourge invasion. The studio is also planning a few other changes, including increasing experience gains, changing Meeting Stones to Summoning Stones, adding more gathering nodes, and making early raid bosses more challenging.

The beta for the season starts next week on October 5th.

The opportunity to start fresh is coming to #WoWClassic. 🔥 https://t.co/EnlktKyzYZ pic.twitter.com/qVIgoAwUeV — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) September 30, 2021