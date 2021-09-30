SoulWorker celebrates a year on Steam with boosts to XP and drop rates, special items, and a contest

A year ago, SoulWorker developer Lion Games pulled itself from the ashes of its sunset at the hands of Gameforge to a self-published return on Steam, and the devs are celebrating that year with a variety of anniversary events for its players.

In terms of in-game events, players can enjoy a 200% boost to XP rates and a 100% boost to item drop rates this week, along with a number of rewards that can be claimed only one such as Parable’s Akashic Record Transmitters, rank II High-Grade Attack/Defense Tag Transmitters, and Twilight Resources. The event will also offer up some extra combat items, while several favorite costumes will be going back on sale in the in-game store.

Finally, players can take part in a contest on social media from October 2nd through the 4th. Fans who comment on pages expressing their love of SoulWorker will be automatically entered to win 3,000 Soul Cash. Twenty names will be drawn on Tuesday, October 5th.



source: press release