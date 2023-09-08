Diablo IV gives players a seasonal boost to get to level 100 faster

A small Diablo IV patch scheduled for this coming September 12th promises to contain a mighty push for players lagging behind in the game’s first season. Patch 1.1.4 will contain, among other items, a substantial XP boost to the Urn of Aggression seasonal blessing, taking it from its current 8% to a much more meaty 20%.

“We increased the total experience bonus of Urn of Aggression to make the Season Blessing more impactful and to help players seeking Level 100 get there a little faster,” Blizzard said.

The patch will address several minor bugs and make “various visual, performance, and stability fixes.”

Diablo IV recently gave players hope for its future as Blizzard seemingly committed to quarterly seasons and annual expansions for the blood-soaked ARPG.