Diablo IV plans to pump out yearly expansions and quarterly seasons

While the greater gaming FOMO has moved on from Diablo IV’s time in the spotlight earlier this summer, Blizzard’s online ARPG has great plans for its faithful Sanctuary warriors. In a recent interview with Dextero, General Manager Rod Fergusson confirmed that the studio plans to churn out annual expansions for the fourth main title in this franchise.

Fergusson confirmed the expansions as part of an overall plan to continually produce content for this title, saying, “So, as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things that we’re really focused on for our live service. We’ve got plans, we have storylines that go well into the future.”

He said that the studio is ready to support Diablo IV “for a long time” and won’t be leaving fans with the sort of content drought that they saw in the latter half of Diablo III’s lifespan. “That’s something we are rectifying in D4 with our seasons and our expansions,” Fergusson said.”

Diablo IV’s next big drop, Season of Blood, is planned for October 17th and will include a new questline and vampiric powers that players can use.