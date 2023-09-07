Baldur’s Gate 3 officially rolled out to PlayStation 5 players

People kind of love the heck out of Baldur’s Gate 3, which has finally launched to overwhelmingly positive reviews. And you have to kind of love the fact that the trailer for its PlayStation 5 launch includes all of the things people have been actually doing in the game, like making out with Shadowheart, pushing enemies off of cliffs instead of fighting them normally, and singing with tieflings. You can also play the main story at some point, probably. Maybe. If you get around to it.

Of course, our big reason for still covering the game is that you can of course play the game in co-op with multiple people, thus ensuring that instead of just adventuring alone you can argue with other human beings about whatever terrible decision you’re about to make. But considering the trailer mentions being able to blow up half the town or Wild Shape your entire party but not even some of the really crazy stuff you can do, well, console players have some fun to get into now.