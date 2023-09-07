World of Warcraft is promising big reveals for patch 10.2, Guardians of the Dream, today

Hey, remember patch 10.1.7 for World of Warcraft that got hyped up extensively before it launched back in the long-forgotten date of two days ago? Well forget it, it’s boring old news, all the cool kids are talking about patch 10.2, Guardians of the Dream. Seriously, there’s a whole livestream for it today at 1:00 p.m. EDT. No time to think about or enjoy the new thing you just got, it’s time to look ahead to the next thing and let’s not even momentarily bask in the idea that this sort of hype cycle is exhausting!

So what’s in the next patch? Well, you’ll have to watch the stream to find out, but it’ll include a new zone, new raid, and all sorts of other new mechanics and things to explore. As one does, of course. You can spoil the whole thing when it’s live on the PTR, but for now you can just enjoy a slightly newer patch getting previewed soon to the max.

🌳 Guardians of the Dream PTR Preview 🌳 Join us at 10am PDT for an early look at Season 3 and what's coming in 10.2. pic.twitter.com/ld0lgc2p6e — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) September 6, 2023